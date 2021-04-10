Stewart is starting Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Stewart was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday after he missed the start of the regular season due to a left hamstring strain. He'll start in left field against right-hander Garrett Richards on Saturday, batting fifth.
