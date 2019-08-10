Stewart is symptom-free after suffering a concussion on August 6, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The team expects Stewart to be available as soon as he eligible to come off the seven-day injured list, meaning he should return by Wednesday of next week. The 25-year-old hasn't performed particularly well in a very small sample with big-league club, managing just a .160/.192/.160 line across 26 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories