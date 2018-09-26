Stewart is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Boston, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Stewart will retreat to the bench with left-hander David Price on the mound for the Red Sox. In his place, Adam Jones will start in left field while Joey Rickard draws the nod in right. Don't be surprised if manager Buck Showalter elects to keep him out of the lineup for Game 2 with Chris Sale set to pitch.