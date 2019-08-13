Stewart (concussion) will play two more games with Triple-A Norfolk before being activated from the 7-day injured list Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Stewart was looking at either a Wednesday or Friday activation, but after the team announced that he'll spend two more games with Norfolk, he'll return to big-league action Friday. He's seen limited action with Baltimore this season, going 4-for-25 with a stolen base over eight contests.