Stewart (concussion) is expected to be activated either Wednesday or Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

He will either be ready for Wednesday's game in New York, or he will take advantage of Thursday's off day and get activated for Friday's game in Boston. The Orioles would like to get a look at Stewart before prospects Austin Hays, Ryan Mountcastle and Yusniel Diaz debut in late 2019 or early 2020, so he should get a decent amount of playing time down the stretch as long as he keeps his head above water.