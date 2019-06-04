Stewart is expected to get reps in center field as a backup to Keon Broxton, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Stewart had received five straight starts in right field since being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk, but he'll head to the bench for Tuesday's matchup with the Rangers. With Chris Davis now back from the injured list, Stewart is set to get reps in center field moving forward, a position he's made just five starts at throughout his brief minor-league career.