Manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday after the Orioles' 4-3 loss to the Red Sox that Stewart was removed in the bottom of the sixth due to a left hamstring strain, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Stewart went 0-for-1 with a pair of free passes before Hyde summoned Ryan McKenna from the bench to pinch-run for the outfielder following his second walk of the day. Given that Stewart previously opened the season on the injured list with the same injury, he could be headed for a similar fate again. The Orioles will likely send Stewart in for additional tests before determining his availability heading into the upcoming week.