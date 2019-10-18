Play

Stewart underwent a microfracture procedure on his right ankle Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Stewart's surgery was considered a success, and it was performed by Dr. Kenneth Jung at the Kerlan-Jobe Institute in California, per Kubatko. The outfielder will now begin a lengthy recovery process and isn't expected to resume baseball activities until the end of spring training.

