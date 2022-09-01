The Orioles recalled Hall from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.
As Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com noted Wednesday, Hall is seen as a long-term fit in the Baltimore rotation, but he'll be rejoining the big club as a reliever over the final five weeks of the season while the organization looks to manage his workload. Hall had already transitioned to the bullpen prior to his promotion, striking out 11 while allowing three earned runs on two hits and five walks across 6.2 innings over his final four relief appearances for Norfolk.