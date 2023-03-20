Hall (back) being used as a reliever at the start of the season was not ruled out by Orioles manager Brandon Hyde on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The plan prior to Hall suffering a back injury had been to stretch the left-hander out as a starter. That could still happen at Triple-A Norfolk, but now keeping him in the majors as a member of the bullpen is also being considered. Hall made his Grapefruit League debut Monday against the Phillies, striking out four but allowing three runs -- one earned -- over 1.2 innings of work.