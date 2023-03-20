Hall (back) is scheduled to appear in relief of starter Kyle Bradish in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The upcoming appearance will mark Hall's first of the spring after he had been building up slowly during camp while he's worked to move past discomfort in the lower right side of his back. He'll likely work only an inning or two Monday but is still expected to be stretched out as starter, even though he won't be a candidate to break camp as a member of the Opening Day rotation. The Orioles are likely to place Hall on the injured list in the coming days, but he'll still be able to continue his buildup program at the team's spring facility in Florida before eventually heading out on a rehab assignment once the minor-league season begins in early April.