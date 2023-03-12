Hall (back) threw a successful session of live batting practice Saturday and is scheduled to throw again Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Manager Brandon Hyde announced previously that Hall won't be stretched out enough to start by Opening Day, but the young left-hander appears to be progressing well as he ramps up his rehab work after he experienced right lower-back discomfort early in camp. The 24-year-old could soon be cleared for game action if his work against live hitters continues to go well.