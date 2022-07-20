Hall was named the International League Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Hall allowed one unearned run, four hits and five walks while striking out 18 in 10.2 innings over two starts for Triple-A Norfolk last week. While the walk issues remain a concern -- he has a 5.5 BB/9 at the Triple-A level -- Hall has continued to show significant strikeout potential with a 15.1 K/9. Through 59 innings with Norfolk this year, he owns a 3.51 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 99:36 K:BB, with a 2.78 FIP that suggests he could make some improvements over the second half of the campaign.