Hall (1-1) allowed two hits and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the win in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Blue Jays.

Hall became the pitcher of record after working the eighth inning. Terrin Vavra put the Orioles ahead with a three-run blast in the bottom of the frame. Over his last four appearances of the season, Hall logged 4.1 scoreless innings with an 8:1 K:BB. He allowed multiple runs in only two of his 11 outings in the majors, though he finished the campaign with a 5.93 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB to go with a save in 13.2 innings. He's worked as a starter in the minors and could challenge for a spot in the Orioles' rotation next spring.