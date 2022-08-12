Hall is expected to start Saturday's game against the Rays, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hall has made 18 starts at Triple-A Norfolk this season, posting a 4.76 ERA, 114:44 K:BB and 1.49 WHIP in 70 innings. Several of the Orioles' starters are dealing with injuries, so Hall will get an opportunity to make his major-league debut. The southpaw was a first-round pick by Baltimore in 2017 and has a fastball that can touch triple digits with strong secondary pitches, but he's dealt with injuries and command issues over the last several seasons. Assuming he is ultimately tabbed as Saturday's starting pitcher, it's not yet clear whether he'll remain for multiple turns through the big-league rotation.