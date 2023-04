The Orioles returned Hall to Triple-A Norfolk following Saturday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Hall was up with the big club for just one day after being designated as the 27th man for the doubleheader. The left-hander came on in relief in the Orioles' 7-4 loss in the early game, giving up two runs on five hits over three innings while striking out seven against one walk. Hall will likely be back at some point for Baltimore in the coming weeks.