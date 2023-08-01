Hall, who was building up arm strength at the Orioles' spring training facility in Florida, is back with Triple-A Norfolk and will work out of the bullpen initially, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

There isn't enough time for Hall to get stretched out and become a viable option in the big-league rotation, so it makes sense for Baltimore to get Hall some relief work, as that could be his role for the big club down the stretch and in the postseason. Hall has immense long-term strikeout upside as a starter or as a reliever, as there are few lefties in baseball with his combination of fastball velocity and depth of repertoire -- at times he will show multiple plus offspeed pitches. However, injuries and poor control continue to linger as part of his profile, which is why some evaluators believe he fits best as a reliever long term.,