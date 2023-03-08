Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Hall (back) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and is set to throw live batting practice in the upcoming days, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hall won't be an option for Opening Day while he remains behind the Orioles' other pitchers in his throwing progression due to the lower-back injury, but the fact that he's been cleared for mound work with a couple weeks left to go in spring training suggests he shouldn't be headed for an extensive absence to begin the season. The Orioles are still looking to develop the 24-year-old lefty as a starter, so he'll presumably join the Triple-A Norfolk rotation whenever he's deemed to be healthy.