Hall, who has not pitched in a game this season, was transferred from Double-A Bowie to the development list on April 8.

Hall's electric stuff is unquestioned, but his strike throwing and durability issues have led to some projecting a future home in the bullpen. Perhaps he is working on his command/control in extended spring training before heading out to a full-season league, as he only threw 31.2 innings in 2021 and will have to have his workload managed this season anyway.