Hall will open the year at Low-A Delmarva, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.

The No. 21 overall pick in the 2017 draft, Hall logged 10.1 innings in the Gulf Coast League last year. The best part of this news is that we know Hall is healthy, otherwise he would have been held back in extended spring training. His fastball and curveball could each be 70-grade offerings in time, but command concerns and the lack of a quality third pitch could result in Hall ending up in the bullpen.