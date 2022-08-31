The Orioles plan to recall Hall from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hall made his MLB debut earlier this month as a starter, but he was sent back to the minors immediately after that outing and has since pitched in relief for Norfolk. The Orioles still intend to develop Hall as a starter over the long term, but because he's already nearly tripled his innings count from a season ago -- he's covered 88 innings in 2022 compared to 31.2 in 2021 -- the organization will keep him in the bullpen the rest of the way in an effort to manage his workload. Once officially promoted, Hall will likely be eased in as a low-leverage reliever, but the rookie could eventually settle into a key setup role later in September if he impresses in his initial appearances out of the big-league bullpen.