Orioles' DL Hall: Shut down with lat strain
The Orioles will shut Hall down for the remainder of the season after he was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left lat strain while pitching for High-A Frederick, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Frederick is expected to place Hall on its 7-day injured list later Sunday, with the 2017 first-round pick wrapping up the Carolina League campaign with a 3.46 ERA and 116:54 K:BB across 80.2 innings. On a positive note, the lat strain is of the mildest variety, so Hall doesn't look like he'll require an extended rehab period by the time the offseason arrives. The Orioles are still leaving the door open for Hall to perhaps pitch during the Arizona Fall League, though it wouldn't be surprising if the organization erred on the side of caution with the prized young southpaw and held him out of action until spring training.
