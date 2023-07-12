Hall has been at the Orioles' spring training facility in Florida for the past four weeks in an effort to regain strength and velocity, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner reports.

Hall's average fastball velocity at Triple-A was 93.5 mph, down from the 96.2 mph average fastball he showed in the majors last year. He dealt with lower-back discomfort this past winter, which prevented him from lifting weights like he normally does in the offseason, and the back issue lingered into spring training, so he never really had a normal build up prior to pitching in real games. Hall built up to 98 total innings in 2022 and is sitting at 44.1 innings this season, so he is running out of time to approach the 100-inning mark. The 24-year-old southpaw came into the year with bullpen risk due to his shaky control, and this season's arm-strength-related setback makes a future in the bullpen seem even more likely.