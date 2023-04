Hall will be the 27th man for the Orioles in Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hall will give the O's an extra arm in long relief as they navigate through the twin-bill in Detroit. The highly-touted 24-year-old left-hander has posted a 4.41 ERA and 20:9 K:BB in 16.1 innings (four starts) this season at Triple-A Norfolk.