Hall (back) won't be able to get built up enough to start by Opening Day, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com.

Hall reported to camp with discomfort on the right side of his lower back and isn't expected to be ready for games until the third week of March, so it's not a surprise that he won't be stretched out enough to start. The plan had been for him to compete for a spot in the Orioles' rotation, although, realistically, he was probably either going to start in the Triple-A Norfolk rotation or big-league bullpen. The club has not yet decided how they will handle Hall's role, but he's pain-free now and is expected to face hitters soon.