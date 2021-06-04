Leyba was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Friday and optioned to Triple-A Norfolk, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Leyba will get to remain on a 40-man roster after getting designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. While he won't get a big-league opportunity right away, Leyba could get the chance to carve out a role at second base in Baltimore, as the team lacks an established option at the position. Leyba owns a very poor .149/.241/.234 slash line through his first 54 major-league plate appearances, however, so it's far from guaranteed that he'll get meaningful at-bats for his new team.
