Leyba will start at second base and bat sixth Sunday against the Royals.

Since being called up from Triple-A Norfolk on June 27, Leyba has seemingly usurped Pat Valaika as manager Brandon Hyde's preferred option at the keystone. Leyba will pick up his fourth start in five games Sunday, but he'll likely need to improve his production at the plate to ensure he sticks atop the depth chart. He's slashing an unimpressive .209/.292/.279 in 43 at-bats since his call-up.