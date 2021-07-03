Leyba went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Angels.

Leyba took Angels starter Griffin Canning deep in the second inning for the former's first major-league home run. The 25-year-old infielder has hit safely in four of his five games with Baltimore. While he started Friday at third base to cover for Maikel Franco (ankle), Leyba's best path to playing time remains as part of a timeshare with Pat Valaika at the keystone.