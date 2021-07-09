Leyba is out of the lineup Friday against the White Sox, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Leyba went 4-for-16 with a homer, three walks and four total runs while starting at third base over the past five games with Maikel Franco (ankle) sidelined. Kelvin Gutierrez will take over at the hot corner Friday.
