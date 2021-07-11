Leyba went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI and a walk in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the White Sox.

Leyba was one of Baltimore's most effective hitters in Saturday's loss. He delivered RBI singles in the fourth and sixth innings to account for the team's first two runs. The infielder has piled up a home run, three RBI and five runs scored in 11 games since he was called up from Triple-A Norfolk. He'll likely continue to be in the mix for playing time at second and third in competition with Pat Valaika and Kelvin Gutierrez.