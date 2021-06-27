Leyba was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.
Leyba's promotion comes in the midst of a flurry of roster moves, as Ryan McKenna and Ramon Urias also received the call from Norfolk while Freddy Galvis (quad) was placed on the IL. Leyba did not record a hit in 22 at-bats with Arizona earlier this year before being DFA'd and claimed by Baltimore in early June. He'll man second base and bat sixth during the series finale against Toronto.
