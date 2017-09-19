Orioles' Donnie Hart: Blows save Monday vs. Red Sox
Hart was charged with a blown save after allowing a solo home run during an inning of work Monday against Boston.
Through 40 innings this year, the 27-year-old southpaw owns a serviceable 3.60 ERA, but his low strikeout total and 1.43 WHIP don't serve well from a fantasy perspective. Hart has converted five holds in seven attempts over 46 appearances in 2017.
