Hart was charged with a blown save after allowing a solo home run during an inning of work Monday against Boston.

Through 40 innings this year, the 27-year-old southpaw owns a serviceable 3.60 ERA, but his low strikeout total and 1.43 WHIP don't serve well from a fantasy perspective. Hart has converted five holds in seven attempts over 46 appearances in 2017.

