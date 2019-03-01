Orioles' Donnie Hart: DFA'd by Baltimore
Hart was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Friday.
Hart appeared in 20 games with the Orioles last season and posted a 5.59 ERA, 2.22 WHIP and 13:12 K:BB over 19.1 innings. The 28-year-old was removed from the 40-man roster to free up space for Hanser Alberto, who was claimed off waivers.
