Hart was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Friday.

Hart appeared in 20 games with the Orioles last season and posted a 5.59 ERA, 2.22 WHIP and 13:12 K:BB over 19.1 innings. The 28-year-old was removed from the 40-man roster to free up space for Hanser Alberto, who was claimed off waivers.

More News
Our Latest Stories