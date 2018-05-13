The Orioles recalled Hart from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Jimmy Yacabonis was optioned to Norfolk in a corresponding move, giving the Orioles a fresher arm in Hart to aid the bullpen on the heels of Saturday's doubleheader with the Rays. Hart previously made two appearances for Baltimore back in April, covering 2.2 innings and giving up an unearned run.