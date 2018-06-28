Hart was sent back down to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.

Hart continues to be in a revolving door between Norfolk and Baltimore as this marks the 10th change of location for the reliever since the middle of May. Through eight appearances in the big leagues, he's logged a 3.68 ERA and 1.91 WHIP and will likely be seen again with the Orioles in the near future. In a corresponding move, the club recalled Yefry Ramirez from the minors.

