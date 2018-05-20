Hart was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hart will be temporarily cast off the 25-man roster to make room for David Hess to be recalled ahead of his Sunday start against the Red Sox. Hart, who owns a 1.93 ERA in 4.2 innings of relief, could make his way back to the majors in the near future.

