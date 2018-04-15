Hart was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

After getting a total of eight outs out of the big-league bullpen on Friday and Saturday, Hart will head to Triple-A to recharge his batteries before presumably being recalled in the coming weeks. The Orioles brought up starter David Hess to serve as a fresh multi-inning arm out of the bullpen in the short term.

