Orioles' Donnie Hart: Recalled from Triple-A
Hart was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Hart has an impressive 2.86 ERA in 69.1 MLB innings as a reliever, but his 44 strikeouts and 4.09 FIP paint a much more modest picture. He has logged a 2.10 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30 innings at Triple-A this season and should work in a low-leverage situation.
