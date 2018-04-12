The Orioles recalled Hart from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Hart was sent to Triple-A in mid-March as Baltimore opted to start the season with different left-handed options out of their bullpen. The 27-year-old had a 3.71 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 29 strikeouts over 43.2 innings as a left-handed specialist in 2017, and should serve a similar role this season.