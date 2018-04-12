Orioles' Donnie Hart: Rejoins Orioles
The Orioles recalled Hart from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Hart was sent to Triple-A in mid-March as Baltimore opted to start the season with different left-handed options out of their bullpen. The 27-year-old had a 3.71 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 29 strikeouts over 43.2 innings as a left-handed specialist in 2017, and should serve a similar role this season.
More News
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...