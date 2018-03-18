The Orioles optioned Hart to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hart, a 28-year-old LOOGY, has made 73 appearances with the Orioles over the past two seasons, but plummeted down the depth chart this spring with Baltimore bringing several left-handed relievers to camp. With Hart out of the mix, Rule 5 pick Nestor Cortes, Tanner Scott, Josh Edgin and Joely Rodriguez are the top contenders for a spot as the Orioles' second lefty out of the bullpen behind Richard Bleier.