Orioles' Donnie Hart: Sent to Triple-A Norfolk
Hart was optioned back down to the minors prior to Wednesday's game.
Hart was cast off the active roster in order to make room for Yefry Ramirez, who will be making his major-league debut against the Red Sox. Over six appearances with Baltimore this season, Hart has posted a 1.35 ERA, 2.75 FIP and just three strikeouts across 6.2 innings of relief.
