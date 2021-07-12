The Orioles have selected Williams with the 106th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Williams showed a polished approach at the plate throughout his collegiate career at Arizona, but it wasn't until 2021 that he tapped into more power, as he slugged six home runs in 203 regular-season at-bats. He's not expected to bring much over-the-fence power to the table as he moves up to the professional ranks, but his advanced hit tool and plus defense provide a solid developmental floor for the 22-year-old.