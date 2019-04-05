Orioles' Drew Jackson: Designated for assignment
Jackson was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Friday.
Jackson made the team as a utility player after being taken in the Rule 5 draft, but he's received just four plate appearances so far this season. He'll be offered back to the Dodgers if he clears waivers. The move makes room for the newly-signed Dan Straily.
