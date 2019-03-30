Orioles' Drew Jackson: Gets first MLB start
Jackson will start in center field and hit seventh Saturday against the Yankees, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
A Rule 5 pick, Jackson earned his place on the Opening Day roster on the strength of a strong spring training and through his abilities to play multiple infield and outfield spots. While he's tentatively serving as a super-utility option for the Orioles, only Jonathan Villar and Trey Mancini are probably guaranteed regular spots in the lineup. That presents multiple paths to an everyday gig for Jackson, should he perform well enough in his initial opportunities to warrant an elevated role.
