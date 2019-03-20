Jackson's chances of making the Opening Day roster increased after the Orioles released Alcides Escobar on Wednesday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Jackson will have to remain on the big-league roster or injured list all season as a Rule 5 pick. He's battling fellow Rule 5 pick Richie Martin (who was picked first overall in that draft) for a starting job, but Escobar's release means there's now room for both to make the team.