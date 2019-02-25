Jackson will spend time in center field this spring, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

As a Rule 5 pick, Jackson will have to find a way to be useful or else he'll need to be offered back to the Dodgers. The Orioles have another Rule 5 shortstop in camp in Richie Martin, so Jackson could be facing an uphill battle. A player who can competently cover the middle infield and center field is a useful option on the bench, though, so if Jackson looks good in center, his odds of sticking with the team would certainly improve.

More News
Our Latest Stories