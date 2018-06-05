Orioles' Drew Rom: Goes to O's in fourth round
The Orioles have selected Rom with the 115th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
A high school lefty out of Kentucky, Rom has a good 6-foot-2, 177-pound frame with some projection, which is important, as his fastball currently only sits in the 89-91 mph range. His slider might be his best pitch right now, as it shows above-average potential. He has not needed a third pitch to get high school hitters out, so if the Orioles attempt to develop him as a starter, that will be an important aspect of his development. Don't expect Rom to get to a full-season league until at least the summer of 2019.
