Rom (undisclosed) gave up three runs on three hits and no walks while striking out two over 2.1 innings in his return from Double-A Bowie's 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Rom slotted back into the Bowie rotation after he was sidelined for three weeks due to an unspecified issue. The 22-year-old lefty has made six starts for Bowie this season, logging a 4.76 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB in 22.2 innings.