Smith (concussion) was activated from the 7-day injured list Thursday.

As expected, Smith is back with the Orioles ahead of Thursday's series opener in Seattle after completing a two-game rehab stint with Triple-A Norfolk, going 1-for-8 with a home run in the process. Prior to landing on the injured list with a concussion June 7, Smith compiled a .249/.296/.462 slash line with 11 homers and four stolen bases in 59 games.

