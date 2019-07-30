Smith (calf) registered a pinch-hit single Monday against the Padres but then limped off the field, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Smith has been held out of the starting lineup each of the last two days due to calf soreness, and he appears to have aggravated the injury after making a pinch-hit appearance Monday evening. He'll continue to be considered day-to-day moving forward.